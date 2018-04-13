MnDot, State Patrol Gear Up For Projected Snow Storm

ST. CLOUD -- As the state gears up for another round of snow this weekend, crews at MnDOT and the Minnesota State Patrol are doing what they can to make travel safe.

The St. Cloud area is expected to see roughly five inches of snow, while other parts of the state could see more than a foot.

MnDOT Spokesman J.P. Gillach says they are expecting wet and sloppy road conditions.

"We don't know exactly what will happen. If temperatures get cold enough we could see icy roads and then turn slushy, which is what happened in the last storm and a lot of people were in the ditch."

Gillach says plow drivers are scheduled to come in at midnight Saturday but could change depending ond when the storm arrives.

Extra troopers will also be out on Minnesota roads to assist motorists in the event of crashes and spin-outs. Sergeant Jesse Grabow says if you're traveling, plan ahead, take your time, and give drivers space.

"When it comes down to it, don't put convenience over personal safety. Use good judgement before you find yourself traveling in difficult driving conditions."

Road conditions are expected to be similar to the previous snow storm which caused 421 crashes statewide.

Grabow says if you see law enforcement officers on the side of the road assisting vehicles, to move over and slow down.