MnDOT Holding Highway 10 Construction Open House in Becker

BECKER -- A major road construction project between Clear Lake and Big Lake is scheduled to get underway this summer and the Minnesota Department of Transportation is holding an open house to offer details on the work.

The Highway 10 improvement project is scheduled to get started in May and last through late October.

The open house will be held at the Becker Community Center, 11500 Sherburne Avenue, Wednesday from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

You'll have the chance to learn about the project's construction details, traffic impacts, project layout and ask questions of MnDOT staff. There will be no formal presentation and you can arrive at anytime during those hours.

The construction will take place along a 14-mile stretch of the eastbound lanes of Highway 10 between Clear Lake and Big Lake. There will be single-lane traffic in each direction for the duration of the project.