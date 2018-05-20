MnDOT Holding Community Open House in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is holding an event to give you an up-close look at what they do and the tools and technology they use to serve Minnesota motorists.
The Explore MnDOT showcase will have informational booths, displays of heavy equipment, technology and career information. You'll also be able to network and ask questions of MnDOT staff.
Explore MnDOT will be held Tuesday at the St. Cloud MnDOT facility from 3:00-7:00 p.m. The St. Cloud headquarters are located at 3725 12th Street North near Apollo High School.