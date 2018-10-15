MnDOT Conducting Prescribed Burns Along Highway 10 in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Don't be alarmed if you see smoke and flames along Highway 10 Monday.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is conducting prescribed burns in the Highway 10 right-of-way near the Travel Information Center south of St. Cloud.

The work should not impact traffic, but you're advised to be prepared to slow down if necessary.

The prescribed burns are conducted by trained crews during optimal weather conditions. The burns are designed to preserve native grasses and vegetation which treats stormwater runoff, prevents snow drifts, and reduces mowing.