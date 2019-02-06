MN State Patrol Responds to 180 Crashes Wednesday

UNDATED -- With our recent wintery blast and more snow on the way the Minnesota State Patrol has been busy responding to several crashes throughout the state.

The patrol says from 5:00 a.m. Wednesday to 2:00 p.m. Wednesday troopers responded to 180 crashes, 26 of them involving non-life threatening injuries and one fatal.

Also, 145 vehicles spun-out or went into the ditch and two jackknifed semis were reported Wednesday.

Law enforcement reminds you to give yourself extra space between you and the car in front of you and drive slow.