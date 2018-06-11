MN Ranked #2 Best State for Working Dads

MINNEAPOLIS -- As father's day is approaching, it's time to talk about dads and according to the site WalletHub, Minnesota is ranked as the second-best state for working dads.

The site used four categories to rank all 50 states and the District of Colombia. The four are economic and social well-being, work-life balance, childcare and health. Each state received a score for each category.

For Minnesota, in the economic and social well-being category, it scored a 1. This section looks at overall unemployment rates for dads with kids under 17-year-old, the graduation rate in men, share of kids in poverty under the age of 17 with dads present and median family income.

In the work-life balance category, Minnesota scored a 9. This one factors in the length of a work day for dads, average commute time, and parental leave policy. The childcare category, Minnesota came in with a 2, this one primarily looks at cost for childcare and the quality of the state school system.

Lastly, in the health category, the North Star State scored a 1. The health category covers a number of areas including suicide rates in men, life expectancy rates, uninsured rate and physical health of men in the state.

Overall Connecticut came in as #1, Minnesota #2 and Massachusettes as #3. The worst overall, Mississippi coming in at #50 and West Virginia at #51.