MN Deer Harvest Falls Short of 2017 Firearms Season

UNDATED -- Fewer deer were harvested during the first two weekends of the firearms season this year compared to last year.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says a total of 132,633 deer were taken through November 11th compared to 146,537 in 2017.

The DNR says 71,763 bucks were harvested compared to 79,077 antlered deer last year. In fact, more bucks and total deer were harvested in every hunting zone in the state in 2017 compared to 2018.

The firearms season is over for much of the state except some specific zones.

The muzzleloader season starts November 24th.