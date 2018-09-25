MN Advocacy Group Holding Forum to Push Long Distance Rail Plan

ST. CLOUD -- A citizen advocacy group pushing for additional long-distance passenger rail service in Minnesota is holding a community forum Wednesday.

All Aboard Minnesota is looking to build support for daytime long distance rail service which would connect St. Cloud to Fargo, the Twin Cities, and Chicago. Group spokesman Brian Nelson says Amtrak already offers overnight service, but they'd like to see that service expanded during the daytime, seven days per week.

Nelson says they are requesting $11-million from the state legislature to fund a study and develop a state rail plan. He says the state already subsidizes other mass transit and this service would require up to $2-million per year in operational subsidies.

The community forum will be held at the St. Cloud Public Library from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday.