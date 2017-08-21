Mixed Use Development Project Planned for South St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD - Construction in south St. Cloud continues to flourish. The St. Cloud City Council approved a request Monday night to rezone a 12 acre piece of land at the intersection of County Road 136 and 33rd Street South.

The developers are planning a mixed-use project in the northwest corner of that intersection including: a 45,000 square foot grocery store with automated car wash, gas pumps, and a drive thru. The project could also include an 11,000 square foot day care building, two 9,000 square foot retail buildings, and a 5,000 square foot bank.

Specific tenants for those buildings have not been named yet.

Multi-family housing is also in the plans just to the north of the retail space.