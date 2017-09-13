Missing Detroit Lakes Teen Could Be In Sartell Area

SARTELL -- A missing Detroit Lakes teen could be in the Sartell area according to officials at the Jacob Wetterling Resource Center.

Parker Eastman when missing on August 21st. He is described at 5' 6" tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and a dimple on his left cheek.

Police says Eastman left without his personal belongings, and typically wears hoodies, baseball or stocking caps and crazy socks.

The Jacob Wetterling Resource Center says he could still be in the Detroit Lakes area or in Sartell.