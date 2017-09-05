Missing Alexandria Teen Found Safe

ALEXANDRIA -- Authorities say a missing Alexandria teenager has been found safe.

15-year-old Jasmine Block disappeared from her home in the 200 block of McKay Avenue in Alexandria nearly a month ago.

According to the Alexandria Police Department Block was found in rural Grant County.

Police say she is being treated for minor injuries at the Douglas County Hospital and has been reunited with her family.

On Friday a $7,000 reward was being offered for Block's safe return