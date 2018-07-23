Miracle Bamboo Cushion For My Badonkadonk

Kelly Cordes

I'VE FOUND A CURE!

Ever since I fell back in February, I've had issues with my lower back. Although my chiropractor has been doing an amazing job getting me back on track, every-time I get back in my car, my back goes right back to being a real pain in my ...rear end.

ON A WHIM

As I was standing in line at Walmart the other day, I saw one of those 'As Seen On TV" displays with this miracle product for people that have issues with their lower backs. The Miracle Bamboo Cushion. I thought, what the heck. It was pretty cheap and I needed something progress.

AS SHOCKING AS IT SOUNDS

I don't know if it's because I've moved to St. Cloud and I'm not in the car as long at a time as I used to be, but it's either that, or it's my Miracle Bamboo Cushion. I bring it with me like a briefcase everywhere I go. I sit on it at work; in the car, in my studio, and it seems to be working.

It could be wishful thinking but there's something about the design that doesn't let me tailbone get in that awkward "I can't get up" position. I feel like maybe I'll get my youth back!

A $20 cure? Well...maybe in combination with the other things, but it has helped tremendously.