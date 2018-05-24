Minor Injuries In Crash Involving Horse and Buggy

CLARISSA -- Minor injuries were reported in a crash between a horse and buggy and a car. The Todd County Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of County Roads 11 and 14 near Clarissa.

Twenty-two-year-old Felty Yoder of Long Prairie was going north when his horse-drawn buggy struck a car going east driven by 68-year-old Susan Lorentz of Eagle Bend.

Yoder and his passenger, Anna Yoder, were not hurt.

The horse received injuries to its neck and front legs.