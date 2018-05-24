Minor Injuries In Crash Involving Horse and Buggy
CLARISSA -- Minor injuries were reported in a crash between a horse and buggy and a car. The Todd County Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of County Roads 11 and 14 near Clarissa.
Twenty-two-year-old Felty Yoder of Long Prairie was going north when his horse-drawn buggy struck a car going east driven by 68-year-old Susan Lorentz of Eagle Bend.
Yoder and his passenger, Anna Yoder, were not hurt.
The horse received injuries to its neck and front legs.
Lorentz was taken by personal vehicle to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.