Minnesota’s Unique Causes of Emotional Eating

There is a new study that shows all the situations people typically eat in, for really; no reason at all. But here in Minnesota, we have our own issues; and they include cold weather, get togethers, loneliness, and hotdish... Let me explain.

WHY WE EAT FOR NO REASON

Minnesotans are known as "The Worry Warts." Right? We worry about our sports teams not making it to the finals, we worry that our kids are going to get stuck on the side of the road in a snow storm, and eating is just that next best thing to keeping our mind on something else the best we can.

WINTER IS COMING-

Winter blues? Yes! We know winter is coming, so we are on that fall food kick...How many comfort foods can we make..drink..eat and enjoy? We only have a few months..Whether its a chili, a special cocoa mix from Grandma, or holiday cookies...eating is just too much fun.

SOCIALIZING

We are the kings of socialization aren't we? We meet at the bar for every sporting experience there is out there. Whether it be beer, nacho's, or fancy fruity drinks, we have excuses. We are Minnesota Fans...and celebrations are Necessary to prove that no other fans are as good as we are.

FAMILY TRADITIONS

Breaking out of the love of baking? It's what we do here in Minnesota! Breads, cookies, bars....and cooking? We have to have our hotdish...our potatoes..Everyone is counting on someone to bring the food...It's expected and it's celebrated.

WHAT YOU CAN DO AT PARTIES

I've gone 8 days without sugar! 8 days! This is an amazing accomplishment for me. I'm trying to get to 40 days with no added sugar. So you can make things that your family and friends don't realize is healthy! You CAN! It can taste great. Chicken Chili for example? It can have just northern white beans, baked chicken, water, and chili seasoning. You don't need milk or cream. It's super creamy delicious. I also found some new desert hummus that might be something to try. Serve with fruit or graham crackers. Fruits of course are going to be your best option. What about serving a chilled water with fruit floating in it for extra added flavor, rather than chugging a pop while you sit and chat with family?

WHAT YOU CAN DO WHEN YOU'RE ALONE

I've discovered that making a game out of chores work for me. Instead of eating something, I run through all the rooms in the house and find a load of laundry that needs to be washed. I grab Sampson's leash and take him for a walk. Instead of reaching for a muffin, I reach for a bottle of flavored water. If it's a chilly day, I heat up some water or tea and have a nice comforting warm calorie free warm drink.

MAKE A NO EXCEPTIONS RULE FOR YOURSELF- BECAUSE YOU MATTER!

I found a YouTube video that really stuck with me a few weeks ago. A woman said, set yourself a "No Exceptions Rule." That really hit me. Now when I look at something that isn't a meal, or is just a lot of bad, unnecessary calories, I have this voice in my head that says, "No Exceptions Kelly! You are worth it!"