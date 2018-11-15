Minnesota’s Top Tourist Attractions

UNDATED -- Explore Minnesota, the state's tourism promotion office, announced 2017 attendance figures today for major attractions and events statewide.

The top 10 attractions by attendance are: 1. Mall of America, Bloomington (40,000,000) 2. Chain of Lakes Regional Park, Minneapolis (7,063,500) 3. Como Park, St. Paul (5,367,400) 4. National Sports Center, Blaine (4,100,000) 5. Central Mississippi Riverfront Regional Park, Minneapolis (2,782,800) 6. Mississippi Gorge Regional Park, Minneapolis/St. Paul (2,734,300) 7. Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center & Park, Duluth (2,526,322) 8. Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul (2,200,000) 9. Target Field, Minneapolis (2,131,787) 10. Minnehaha Park, Minneapolis (2,051,000)

Below is a graphic that shows the Top 40 attractions, which includes a couple of casinos, two stadiums, a candy store, and a brewery.

Graphics Courtesy of Explore Minnesota

And here is a graphic that breaks down the attractions by regions of the state. For us here in central Minnesota the top attractions are mostly State Parks, but the list also includes the Paramount Theatre in downtown St. Cloud and a winery in Alexandria.