Minnesota’s Own Louie Anderson Gets Another Emmy Nomination

OUR VERY OWN LOUIE ANDERSON IS NOMINATED...AGAIN!

Louie Anderson stays close to his country roots; he actually performed some of his new comedy material for an audience at Great River Arts in Little Falls this summer with friend and Comedian Jason Schommer.

LOUIE ANDERSON...PERFORMED IN LITTLE FALLS THIS SUMMER

He made an unannounced visit to the station where I was able to chat with him and talk about his life and career. When you meet people of Louie's caliber, you never know what you're going to get. Will they be easy to talk to? Will they look down on you for not being up to par? Louie? He's the good guy. He's the guy you WANT to meet. He's so positive...easy going...and naturally funny. He finds comedy all around him, and takes his Minnesota humor to the stage with his performance as Christine Baskets on the FX channel's Baskets .

CHRISTINE BASKETS HAS BECOME A STAR

Louie has scored a home run as a woman, a role he takes very seriously. He also gets to bring back to life his own mother, who you can tell; he adored. He takes her with him wherever he goes.

I've been so intrigued with Christine...because she is so believable and someone Mom's can relate to; which is why Louie Anderson has received another nomination for an Emmy. Louie took the award in 2016 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a comedy series, although some would say he's upstaged the lead role, played by Zach Galifianakis. Zach has said, if there's anyone he doesn't mind being upstaged by, it's Louie as Christine Baskets...he couldn't be happier. It's just the right mix to take Baskets to the top.

NOMINATIONS AND AWARDS

Louie also received a nomination in 2017 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in 2017, and now was nominated once again this year, losing the award to Henry Winkler in Barry . Overall, he's had a very successful career so far, with 8 nominations and 4 wins.