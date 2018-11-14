Minnesota’s Omar Faces Criticism Over Israel Sanction Issue

ST. PAUL (AP) -- Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar, set to be one of two new Muslim members of Congress next year, is facing criticism from groups who say she's reversing her position on Israel.

Omar told several websites this week that she supports the pro-Palestinian boycott, divestment and sanctions movement against Israel. But Omar called that movement ``counteractive'' during an August candidate forum and added she supports a two-state solution.

Steve Hunegs of the Jewish Community Relations Council called Omar's latest answer ``disappointing.''

Omar's campaign didn't immediately respond to an interview request from The Associated Press.

Omar easily won her Minneapolis-area seat last week.