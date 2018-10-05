Minnesota’s New Driver’s Licensing Options Are Now Available

WHICH ID IS RIGHT FOR YOU? THE 3 OPTIONS

We've been hearing about the difficulties we'll be having boarding airlines and crossing borders if we don't soon get our licenses updated to the new enhanced ID system. The ID, Driver's License and REAL ID are all options currently available to Minnesota residents.

OPTION 1: ENHANCED ID

If you want the enhanced ID, St. Cloud is one of only 14 stations in Minnesota where you can get it.

The EDL/EDI can be used as a cross boarder travel document instead of a passport, to re-enter the United States by land or sea, from Canada, Mexico and some parts of the Caribbean. However, it is NOT VALID for international travel. These cards have a RFID chip embedded in them, but NO biometric data, for example, fingerprints or facial recognition.You will need extra documentation. You can find the list of documents you will need by clicking HERE now.

OPTION 2: THE REAL ID- FEATURES GENDER X

So which option is right for you? I'm sort of confused. Why are there 3 options? I would think we only need a Minnesota Identity License and a Minnesota Driver's License. The REAL ID will let you choose your gender as X, rather than just male or female. This is helping many binary Minnesotans give a more relevant identification to who they actually are. You will more documents than a standard ID to choose this option. You can check that list by clicking HERE now.

OPTION 3: STANDARD ID

If you are NOT ready to get a Real ID or EDL/EDI, you don't HAVE to...but you will be limited on travel, and leaving the United States. If you don't plan on traveling, you probably can still get by with this option. To get your standard license, you need fewer documents...as per usual, if you already have a current Minnesota license, typically this is all your going to need for renewal.