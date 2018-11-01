Minnesota’s Long Range Highway Improvement Plan Released

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation has released their 10-year-old Capital Highway Investment Program. It's MnDOT's long-range highway improvement plan which is updated every year to remove projects currently under construction and add others to the pipeline.

Projects scheduled for the next four years are locked in and have funding identified to complete them. However, the projects over the remaining six years in the program are not commitments and don't have any funding attached to them.

In central Minnesota, a number of projects are going to be completed in the next four years. Starting in 2019, Highway 15 between Kimball and 66th Avenue in St. Augusta will undergo a major improvement. The $6.2-million project will include a full depth reclamation where the soil underneath the pavement is improved before repaving occurs.

In the year 2020, Interstate 94 will be reconstructed between Clearwater and Monticello and Highway 23 will be a reclamation project to improve the highway from Benton County Road 1 in East St. Cloud to Highway 95. That project includes a new reduced conflict intersection near Rollie's Red Neck's and Longnecks bar at Benton County Road 8.

Then in 2022, crews will resurface Highway 23 between Lincoln Avenue and County Road 1, resurface Highway 10 from St. Germain Street to 15th Avenue Southeast in St. Cloud, and replace the Highway 23 overpass over Highway 10. The cost of that project is estimated at more than $30-million.

For more on CHIPS, visit the MnDOT website .