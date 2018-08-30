Minnesota’s First Outdoor Gym Opens in Waite Park [VIDEO]

WAITE PARK -- The first outdoor gym in the state is now open in Waite Park.

The city partnered with the National Fitness Campaign and local businesses to bring the state-of-the-art facility to River's Edge Park.

Kat Lantto is with Granite City Cross Fit. She says it's an unique draw to the area and a great fitness amenity.

Having accessibility to a fitness apparatus at no cost to the consumer is great. Not everyone can afford a gym, but everyone needs to be active.

The fitness court is a free outdoor body weight circuit training area. A launch party was held Thursday for workout enthusiasts to test their skills and start their day with a little exercise.

It's great I can bring my kids here, cause they are not old enough for some of the classes at traditional gyms.

Cree Larson is with the National Fitness Campaign. She says when they were looking at places in Minnesota, Waite Park really stood out.

The connection here to the trails is really important. We love working with people who see the value of healthy infrastructure.

The gym has about 30 pieces of equipment designed to hit seven major muscle groups. The space is also large enough to have about 30 people workout at one time.

This is really exciting. I think Waite Park is really a model for other communities. They brought on partners from their community and it doesn't just need to be a city project.

The fitness court cost about $135,000 to build, with roughly $37,000 raised through local donations and grants.

National Fitness Campaign has court locations in about 4,000 cities worldwide and are looking at adding 100 new locations across the United States.