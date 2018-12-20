Minnesota’s First Indoor Skydiving Center Set to Open

MINNEAPOLIS -- Get the thrill of skydiving without actually having to jump out of an airplane. Minnesota's first iFLY Indoor Skydiving Center is opening next Thursday (12/27) at the Ridgedale Mall in the Twin Cities.

Every flyer will get on-site training, a flight suit, goggles and helmet. You don't jump, but instead, lean into the wind tunnel and experience the sensation of floating.

According to their website, the cost is $70 for two flights per person. iFLY has more than 70 venues around the world.