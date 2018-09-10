Minnesotans Will Love Enchilada Hot dish Recipe

Photo by Kelly Cordes

MY WEEKEND GRAND SLAM - ENCHILADA HOTDISH

We Minnesotans love us a good hot dish. That's why this is going to be a must have addition to my weeks list of recipes. This was pretty easy to make, and was a big hit with my boys. It takes about 40 minutes from start to finish, but I took some shortcuts to speed up the process. Some fresh Cilantro was the key to making this recipe a great big thumbs up.

I found the recipe HERE.  Of course...I never bring home everything that you need to make a recipe exactly perfect. So MY recipe is below.

KELLY'S RECIPE

  • 2 cans Cream of Chicken Soup
  • 1 cup Medium Chunky Tostito's Salsa
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 2 cups chopped rotisserie chicken ( I purchased a pre cooked rotisserie chicken and chopped it up making two cups).

Pour all three ingredients in a bowl and stir.

In large skillet, heat about 2 tsp. vegetable oil.  Add:

  • 1 cup chopped red onions. I bought these pre-chopped t at Coborn's
  • 1 1/2 tsp of garlic salt
  • 3 tsp taco seasoning mix
  • Cumin to taste
  • 1 can diced minced mild green chiles

Heat until onions are tender.

  • Mexican Shredded Cheese Mix
  • Fresh Cilantro
  • Black Pepper

Chop Cilantro. Add about 1/8 of a cup, with 1 cup Shredded Cheese, and Black pepper to taste

  • Enchilada Wraps
  • Fresh Chopped Cilantro
  • Shredded Cheese

Heat oven to 350. Pour half of the chicken soup & chopped chicken mixture to bottom of hot dish pan.  Fill Enchilada wraps and put about 3-4 tablespoons of soup and chicken mixture in wraps and roll up; placing rolls on the mixture in the pan. Once all rolls are filled and in the pan, cover with shredded cheese and remaining Cilantro, and bake. I think I baked this about 15 minutes and it was ready to eat.

