Minnesotans Will Love Enchilada Hot dish Recipe
MY WEEKEND GRAND SLAM - ENCHILADA HOTDISH
We Minnesotans love us a good hot dish. That's why this is going to be a must have addition to my weeks list of recipes. This was pretty easy to make, and was a big hit with my boys. It takes about 40 minutes from start to finish, but I took some shortcuts to speed up the process. Some fresh Cilantro was the key to making this recipe a great big thumbs up.
I found the recipe HERE. Of course...I never bring home everything that you need to make a recipe exactly perfect. So MY recipe is below.
KELLY'S RECIPE
- 2 cans Cream of Chicken Soup
- 1 cup Medium Chunky Tostito's Salsa
- 1 cup sour cream
- 2 cups chopped rotisserie chicken ( I purchased a pre cooked rotisserie chicken and chopped it up making two cups).
Pour all three ingredients in a bowl and stir.
In large skillet, heat about 2 tsp. vegetable oil. Add:
- 1 cup chopped red onions. I bought these pre-chopped t at Coborn's
- 1 1/2 tsp of garlic salt
- 3 tsp taco seasoning mix
- Cumin to taste
- 1 can diced minced mild green chiles
Heat until onions are tender.
- Mexican Shredded Cheese Mix
- Fresh Cilantro
- Black Pepper
Chop Cilantro. Add about 1/8 of a cup, with 1 cup Shredded Cheese, and Black pepper to taste
- Enchilada Wraps
- Fresh Chopped Cilantro
- Shredded Cheese
Heat oven to 350. Pour half of the chicken soup & chopped chicken mixture to bottom of hot dish pan. Fill Enchilada wraps and put about 3-4 tablespoons of soup and chicken mixture in wraps and roll up; placing rolls on the mixture in the pan. Once all rolls are filled and in the pan, cover with shredded cheese and remaining Cilantro, and bake. I think I baked this about 15 minutes and it was ready to eat.