Minnesotans Get Another Year to Use Old IDs for Flights

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ Minnesota residents can use their driver's licenses to board domestic flights for at least the next year.

That's been an open question for years as the state has struggled to satisfy the federal Real ID Act. The 2005 law requires upgraded security standards for licenses and is scheduled to take effect for domestic flights in January.

Gov. Mark Dayton announced Wednesday that the state received an extension to allow old IDs at airports through Oct. 10, 2018. Dayton says it allows residents to continue boarding planes and accessing federal facilities without providing alternate ID like a passport.

Minnesota lawmakers fought against complying with Real ID for years but finally passed a law approving the new IDs this year. The state expects to begin issuing new licenses next fall.