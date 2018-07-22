Minnesota Women’s Club Celebrates 125 Years

STILLWATER, Minn. (AP) — A women's study club has been going strong for 125 years in Stillwater.

The Primrose Club has gathered each month during the school year since 1883 to learn about various topics, including women's suffrage, the commercial value of weather forecasts, travel abroad, the Revolutionary War and parliamentary law.

This year's topic of study is medical technology advances. Member Vicki Cross, 77, said she'll research polio for a report she's presenting at the group's meeting in February.

Cross was asked to be a member of the club more than 25 years ago by a group of women who arrived at her front door wearing hats and white gloves.