Minnesota Woman Accused in 2 Deaths Appears in Florida Court

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A Minnesota woman accused of killing her husband at their home and another woman in Florida to apparently steal her identity has appeared before a judge who ordered she remained in a Florida county jail without bond.

Judge Zachary Gill on Sunday granted 56-year-old Lois Riess a pretrial detention hearing but the date hasn't been determined. The Fort Myers News-Press reports Riess arrived in Fort Myers from Texas on Saturday to face charges of homicide, identity theft and others.