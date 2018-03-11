Minnesota Wind Projects Face Opposition

BLUE EARTH (AP) — The future of two wind projects in south-central Minnesota is uncertain as opposition from area residents grows.

Wind Locked is a group made up of farmers who oppose having a wind turbine on their land. The group has more than 80 members in Faribault County who don't want turbines taking up productive farmland and are concerned about noise from the machines.

A Freeborn County wind farm is also facing opposition.

Some farmers support the wind farms because they can earn thousands of dollars annually for each wind turbine built on their land.