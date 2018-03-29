Minnesota Will Sue Against Citizenship Question on Census

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota will join with other states in a lawsuit to block the Trump administration's decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census questionnaire.

A spokesman for Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson says the case hasn't been filed yet, but it will be an action with about a dozen other states.

A group of 21 Democratic state representatives earlier Thursday released a letter thanking Swanson for joining in a lawsuit filed Tuesday by California's attorney general. But her spokesman, Ben Wogsland, says Minnesota will join a separate case.