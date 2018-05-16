Minnesota Wildfire Spreads Into Canada Before It’s Contained

LANCASTER (AP) -- A wildfire in northwestern Minnesota spread into Canada and scorched nearly 2 1/2 square miles of grassland.

The 1,500-acre Clow Fire began about midday Tuesday and was deemed contained by early Wednesday. No injuries to people or livestock were reported, but flames destroyed a cabin and threatened other structures.

The Minnesota Incident Command Center says the fire northwest of Lancaster was about half a mile wide and driven by winds gusting to 40 mph. It spread into the Canadian province of Manitoba.