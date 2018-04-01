Minnesota Watershed Uses Woodchips, Wetlands to Treat Water

HASTINGS (AP) — Watershed experts are using wetlands and woodchips to try and reduce nitrate runoff in Vermillion River and other Minnesota waters.

Runoff from local farms has polluted the waters. Nitrates can give adults headaches and cramps, and cause life-threatening blue baby syndrome in infants.

Vermillion River Watershed experts have created a 3-acre artificial wetland with more than 1,000 cubic yards of woodchips mixed into the topsoil in an effort to filter out those nitrates.

A recent University of Minnesota study found that wetlands are effective natural filters for water. Vermillion's senior watershed specialist, Travis Thiel, says bacteria that grow on woodchips are also useful nitrate filters.