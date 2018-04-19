Minnesota Waterfowl To Hold Banquet April 26 [AUDIO]

Today on WJON's "In the Outdoors" show Jerry Carlson and I talked with Tom Kowal, President of the Minnesota Waterfowl Association. The organization will be holding its banquet Thursday April 26. The event is 5-9pm at Eastside VFW Post 4847. Tom and Jerry talk about where the money from the banquet goes and what the Minnesota Waterfowl Association is all about. Listen to the conversation below.

Jerry Carlson joins me weekly at 8:40 Thursdays on our In the Outdoors segment.