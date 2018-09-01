Minnesota Vikings Announce 2018 53-Man Roster

The Minnesota Vikings have released their final 53-man roster for the 2018-19 season ahead of the NFL's deadline. The Vikings surprised many by cutting veteran defensive end Brian Robison.

Cornerback Terence Newman announced his retirement this afternoon, and will immediately become a member of the Vikings coaching staff.

QUARTERBACKS

  • Kirk Cousins
  • Trevor Siemian
  • Kyle Sloter

RUNNING BACKS

  • Delvin Cook
  • Latavius Murray
  • C.J. Ham
  • Mike Boone
  • Roc Thomas

RECEIVERS

  • Adam Thielen
  • Stephon Diggs
  • Laquon Treadwell
  • Stacy Coley
  • Brandon Zylstra

TIGHT ENDS

  • Kyle Rudolph
  • David Morgan
  • Tyler Conklin

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

  • Aviante Collins
  • Tom Compton
  • Pat Elflein
  • Rashod Hill
  • Danny Isidora
  • Brett Jones
  • Riley Reiff
  • Brian O'Neill
  • Mike Remmers

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

  • Tashawn Bower
  • Everson Griffen
  • Jalyn Holmes
  • Danielle Hunter
  • Jaleel Johnson
  • Linval Joseph
  • David Parry
  • Sheldon Richardson
  • Stephen Weatherly

LINEBACKERS

  • Anthony Barr
  • Devante Downs
  • Ben Gedeon
  • Eric Kendricks
  • Eric Wilson

CORNERBACKS

  • Mackensie Alexander
  • Mike Hughes
  • Xavier Rhodes
  • Marcus Sherels
  • Trae Waynes

SAFETIES

  • Harrison Smith
  • Anthony Harris
  • George Iloka
  • Jaron Kearse
  • Andrew Sendejo

SPECIAL TEAMS

  • Daniel Carlson (Kicker)
  • Ryan Quigley (Punter)
  • Kevin McDermott (Long Snapper)

The Vikings kickoff the regular season next Sunday, September 9th at Noon against the San Francisco 49ers at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis (TV: FOX, Radio: AM 1240 WJON).

