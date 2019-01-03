Minnesota Twins Unveil Ballpark Enhancements

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins have some plans to enhance the fan experience as soon as you walk through the gates.

The team announced Thursday their plans to renovate Gate 34. Designs call for two additional entry points, an attached canopy, and will move the "Golden Glove" sculpture on the north end of the gates to the lower plaza for easier accessibility.

In all the designs will create more than 9,300 square-feet of new space inside the ballpark.

The project is currently underway and is scheduled to be completed before the Twins season opener in March.