Minnesota Twins To Host St. Cloud Youth Baseball Clinic

ST. CLOUD -- Your son or daughter can hit the diamond this weekend. The Minnesota Twins a hosting a free youth baseball clinic in St. Cloud Saturday.

The Play Ball! Minnesota clinics are broken down into two sessions. Kids 6 to 9-years-old will begin at 9:00 a.m. and kids 10 to 13-years-old will start at 10:30 a.m. at Whitney Park Baseball Field C2.

Bats, bases, and balls will be provided by the instructors, however kids are asked to bring their own gloves.

No advanced registration is required, but all kids must complete an on-site waiver before they can practice.

If it rains the event will be moved inside the Whitney Recreation Center.