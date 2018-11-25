Minnesota Tops Wisconsin, Brings Home the Axe

After a 14-game losing streak against rival Wisconsin, the Gophers got a big win on Saturday. Minnesota brought home Paul Bunyan’s Axe for the first time since 2003. They also won in Madison for the first time since 1994.

A relentless ground game combined with a defense that held up led the Gophers to a 37-15 win. Demetrius Douglas returned a punt 69 yards for a touchdown. Mohamed Ibrahim ran for 121 yards and a 10-yard touchdown, and Bryce Williams ran for two touchdowns.

Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook threw three interceptions and lost a fumble on a sack. Minnesota scored 24 points off of those turnovers.

The Gophers improve to 6-6 and await their bowl game destination. This is the first time the University of Minnesota has been bowl eligible under second-year head coach P.J. Fleck.