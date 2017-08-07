Minnesota Test Results in Reading, Math see Little Change

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota education officials say there has been little change in statewide test results in reading and math.

Scores for the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments had no significant improvements in reading or math this year. Officials had hoped to cut the achievement gap in half.

Minneapolis Public Schools Superintendent Ed Graff says almost 10,000 students in the district are struggling to meet success goals and that he was disappointed in the results. He says the district will begin using tools to track student performance more closely during the school year.