Minnesota Teens Start Sports Rental Equipment Program

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three Minneapolis residents have started a sports equipment and winter clothing rental program in a neighborhood where access to such gear is limited.

Charly Tiempos, Hamsa Osman and Sayed Adan started Sports — Check It Out at the Cedar Riverside Community School last year. Local youth can rent out sports gear and winter clothing from the program.

The teenagers presented the idea to local and national student startup competitions and secured $13,000 in funding.

Jennifer Weber is a community outreach director, student activities coordinator at the school and helps oversee the program. She says local residents have been donating equipment to the organization.