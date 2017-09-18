Update: Minnesota Teen Who Died at North Dakota State Dorm ID’d

Attorney Paul O. Taylor issued a statement Monday identifying the teen as 17-year-old Devin Delaney of Burnsville. Taylor said the family requested privacy.

Campus police were notified about an unresponsive teen at Sevrinson Hall about midday Sunday. The live-saving efforts of emergency medical crews were unsuccessful.

The teen was not a student at the Fargo university, which allows guests to stay overnight in dorms.

Burnsville High School declined immediate comment. North Dakota's Bureau of Criminal Investigation also declined comment.

NDSU didn't immediately provide additional details about the investigation.

A GoFundMe site established to raise money for funeral expenses raised about $10,600 in its first five hours Monday.