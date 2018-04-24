Minnesota Tax Debate Heats up as GOP Plans Trickle Out

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ The debate over taxes is coming into focus at the Minnesota Legislature as Republicans start shaping their proposals.

House Republicans' plan debated in a committee Tuesday would include a modest income tax rate cut and a slight uptick to the standard deduction. It's part of their effort to square Minnesota's tax code with federal breaks passed last year.

But the GOP plan would result in tax increases for roughly 180,000 Minnesotans.

Minnesota Department of Revenue Commissioner Cynthia Bauerly faulted the elimination of some popular deductions for work-related expenditures and charitable donations.

Republicans argue that pales in comparison to the Minnesotans who would pay more under Gov. Mark Dayton's plan to extend a 2 percent tax on health care providers.