Minnesota State Patrol Trooper Seriously Injured in Crash

LAKEVILLE, Minn. (AP) _ The Minnesota State Patrol says a trooper was seriously

injured in a two-vehicle crash in Lakeville.

The agency says a car driving at a high speed on Interstate 35 on Tuesday afternoon veered off the road, went through the freeway fence and struck the trooper's vehicle head-on.

Thirty-five-year-old Sgt. Mike Krukowski, of Oakdale, was taken to a Minneapolis hospital with injuries the patrol says are serious but not life-threatening. Krukowski is listed in satisfactory condition. The patrol says he has a broken arm and broken bones in both feet.

The driver of the other vehicle also was seriously hurt.