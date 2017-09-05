Minnesota State Fair Draws Record Attendance

FALCON HEIGHTS -- The Great Minnesota Get Together drew nearly 2-million people during it's 12 day run this year.

The Minnesota State Fair recorded a total of just over 1.99-million, surpassing the previous record of 1.94-million set last year. The state fair also had three record attendance days on August 28th, September 1st and on September 3rd.

The Minnesota State Fair brought in several new attractions like the Great Big Wheel, which totaled over 124,000 riders, and featured 31 new foods.

The 2018 Minnesota State Fair will run August 23rd through September 3rd.