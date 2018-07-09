Minnesota Starts Seeking Federal Aid for Storm Response

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ Minnesota officials are seeking federal assistance to survey damage from flooding in hopes of getting federal aid.

The state requested a damage assessment Monday from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The request stems from heavy rain and storms in 36 Minnesota counties and Red Lake Nation throughout June that have caused flooding and damages.

Gov. Mark Dayton declared a state of emergency in response to the storms last week. His order directed the state agency to seek a federal damage assessment.