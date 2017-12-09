Minnesota School Official Suspended for Handcuffing Student

ST. PAUL (AP) _ A St. Paul Public Schools assistant principal who had a middle school student handcuffed for being disruptive received a three-day suspension without pay.

The disciplinary letter signed by the assistant school superintendent says Gene Ward Jr. showed ``extremely poor professional judgment'' in his decision to have the student handcuffed.

The incident happened at Battle Creek Middle School after Ward questioned a student about cellphones stolen from a locker room. Ward's disciplinary letter says he ordered a security guard to handcuff the student because he was being loud and disruptive.

Ward told the newspaper he made his decision and ``got consequences for it'' and that he understands the concerns about placing students in handcuffs. He now works another school.