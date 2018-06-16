Minnesota Residents Reflect on Tornado 50 Years Later

TRACY (AP) — Minnesota residents are remembering the state's first recorded F5 tornado with 300 mph winds that caused widespread destruction in the southwestern part of the state.

The tornado hit the city of Tracy on June 13, 1968. It destroyed dozens of homes and killed nine people.

Scott Thoma grew up in Tracy. He's assembled stories about the tornado in a book titled "Out of the Blue."

Denny Morgan was 15 years old when the storm hit. He's written a song about his experience to commemorate the tornado's 50th anniversary.