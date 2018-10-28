Minnesota Residents Oppose Proposed Warehouse Development

BROOKLYN PARK (AP)-- Residents of a Twin Cities suburb have launched a campaign to stop a developer from building a warehouse that would be half the size of the Mall of America.

Reports say that developer Scannell Properties has proposed building "Project Hotdish" within the NorthPark Business Center in Brooklyn Park. The four-story warehouse would have about 2.6 million square feet of space.

Mayor Jeffrey Lunde says the project is expected to generate at least $5 million in taxes and create about 2,500 jobs.

Resident Jen Geisinger started a petition opposing the development. Nearby residents

say they don't want the new project, citing concerns including potential increases in traffic, noise, and pollution.

Residents are also concerned that the project will be an eyesore and damage property values. The City Council will vote on the project next month.