Minnesota Residents Concerned About Mayo Clinic Closures

LEROY -- Some Minnesota residents are concerned about where they will turn for health care as Mayo Clinic closes or trims service at its smaller clinics.

The health system's clinic in LeRoy will close following the departure of important staffers.

The LeRoy clinic is one of at least four closed or consolidated this year. Mayo Clinic officials say they typically close clinics that don't see many patients or are located near other facilities. Officials say staffing challenges in rural communities are another factor.

LeRoy resident Eileen Evans says she's not sure where she'll go to get basic care. The 86-year-old says the nearest alternative is 20 minutes away.

A Mayo Clinic official says the organization is investing in other areas in Minnesota to improve local care.