Minnesota Ranked Among Top States for Millennials

MINNEAPOLIS -- Taking the #3 spot, Minnesota is ranked among the best states in the nation for millennials.

The Land of 10,000 Lakes comes in only behind Washington DC (#1) and North Dakota (#2).

The personal finance website, WalletHub compared all 50 states and Washington DC in 30 categories to rank the best and the worst places for millennials. Some of the categories include affordability, health and education, economic health, quality of life and civic engagement such as volunteer rates and voter turnout.

Minnesota ranked in the top 10 for each category listed except affordability. The state came in at 17 for affordability.

The North Star State also has the highest millennial homeownership rates in the country and ranks #5 for the highest percentage of millennials with health insurance coverage.

Millennials are classified as the generation born in the mid-1980s through the mid-1990s.