Minnesota Ranked 6th Greenest State

ST. CLOUD -- Minnesota is ranked as the sixth Greenest State in the country. A recent study by WalletHub has determined just how green Minnesota is compared to the rest of the country.

The report looks at each state's current health of the environment and residents' environmental-friendliness and ranks them based off of 23 categories.

Minnesota was ranked number one in the soil and water quality categories, and ranked number two in percentage of recycled municipal solid waste.

However, the state received an average grade when it comes to gasoline consumption and LEED-certified buildings per capita.

The state is below national average when it comes to energy consumption per capita.

Vermont received the top spot.