Minnesota Ranked 3rd in Best States for Women Entrepreneurs

UNDATED -- If you're an aspiring woman entrepreneur, you live in the right state as the website FitSmallBusiness recently ranked us third best state in the nation for female entrepreneurs.

The website used four metrics: general business climate, looking at things like startup growth and density of high-growth companies. They also looked at the opportunities for women in business, a state's economic health and the overall livability for women.

Each metric was worth 25% of a state's grade. Texas and Ohio took number one and two and our neighbors over in Wisconsin took the ninth spot.