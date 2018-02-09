Minnesota Prosecutors Object to Giving Data to Prince Family

CHASKA, Minn. (AP) _ Minnesota prosecutors say they'll object to releasing data connected to Prince's death because a criminal investigation is ongoing.

Reports say that attorneys for Prince's family members are requesting access to investigative data as the siblings determine whether to file a wrongful death lawsuit.

Prince died April 21, 2016, from an accidental overdose of fentanyl. It's not yet clear how he obtained the drug.

Prosecutors in Carver County released a statement Friday saying law enforcement data is confidential because the investigation is active. It will stay confidential until a charging decision is made.