Minnesota Pork Producer: Immigration Raids a Surprise

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (AP) _ A large southern Minnesota pork producer says it's surprised by a raid by immigration officials on three of its sites.

Christensen Farms was among about a dozen businesses raided by federal immigration officials Wednesday. The investigative arm of U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement led the operation.

Search warrants were served at Christensen Farms' headquarters in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota, its truck wash facility in Appleton, Minnesota, and a producer plant in Atkinson, Nebraska.

Spokeswoman Amber Portner tells reporters that Christensen Farms is ``surprised and disappointed to learn'' that one of the company's third-party vendors is not in compliance with immigration policies.

Sleepy Eye Public Schools Superintendent John Cselovszki says although school is not in session, school officials had not identified any families as being affected by the immigration arrests.